Biden to visit Polish town near Ukraine border: White House

US President Joe Biden will be greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

AFP

US President Joe Biden on Friday will visit a town in Poland that is near the border with Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden will be greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the White House said on Thursday in a statement on the president's travel plans for Friday during an emergency visit to Europe.

Until now the White House had not disclosed specifics of the president's planned stay in Poland, the second stage of his tour after NATO and other summit meetings in Brussels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stopped in Rzeszow on March 5 as he visited Poland to show US support for NATO's eastern flank countries.

The White House said Biden on Friday will also receive a briefing on how Poland is coping with the several million Ukrainians who have fled there.

Biden will also meet in Rzeszow with members of the US 82nd Airborne Division who are stationed in Poland.