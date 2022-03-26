News / World

Russian defence minister reappears after 2-week absence

AFP
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu reappeared on television images broadcast on Saturday, after a two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.

The defence ministry published a video showing Shoigu chairing a meeting on Russia's weapons budget.

The minister said arms orders and supplies are taking place as planned "despite difficulties we are having today" from the international sanctions imposed on Russia over its special action in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Kremlin referred to a conversation between the minister and Putin on the occasion of a report on developments of the "military operation" at a meeting of the Russian security council, brushing aside speculation about Shoigu's prolonged absence.

Shoigu reportedly last appeared in public on March 11.

Some Russian media reports have speculated that he could have health problems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to quell such rumors, however, telling journalists: "The defence minister has a lot to take care of at the moment. There is a special military operation going on."

The defence minister, 66, usually features regularly on state television broadcasts and has been filmed going on expeditions into the Siberian wilderness with Putin.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
