At least 5 injured in missile attacks in Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
At least five people were injured in missile attacks on Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, Maksym Kozytskyi said on Facebook.
At least five people were injured in missile attacks on Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Facebook.

Two missile strikes hit the city at about 4:30 pm local time (1430 GMT), Kozytskyi said, noting that residential buildings were not affected, according to preliminary information.

The threat of new attacks on the city persists, the official added, urging people to stay in shelters.

Kozytskyi said in an earlier post that three powerful explosions occurred on the city's eastern outskirts.

The news above has yet to be confirmed from the Russian side.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
