Vietnam reports 91,916 new COVID-19 cases, over 9 mln in total

Vietnam recorded 91,916 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Vietnam recorded 91,916 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 61 localities nationwide, were all domestically transmitted.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 10,252 new cases on Sunday, followed by the northern Bac Giang province with 3,997 cases and the northern Yen Bai province with 3,977 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 9,011,473, with 42,306 deaths. Nationwide, 5,351,978 COVID-19 patients, or 59 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 205 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 187.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered over 9 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.