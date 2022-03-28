News / World

No 'significant achievements' so far in Russia-Ukraine talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday talks between negotiators from Moscow and Kiev have so far made no major breakthroughs on the conflict in Ukraine as the delegations prepare for a new round of talks in Istanbul.

"So far we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during his daily press briefing.

"For now we cannot and will not speak of progress," Peskov added.

He said, however, that it was "important" that it had been decided to continue the talks in person.

Peskov said that the delegations were arriving on Monday and it was "unlikely" that talks will resume the same day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to host the fresh talks in Istanbul during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks, on March 10 in Turkey's Antalya, since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in late February.

The two sides have held regular talks via video conference but offered scant hopes for any breakthroughs with both sides describing efforts as difficult.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
