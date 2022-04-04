News / World

Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist at 64th Grammy Awards

American singer Olivia Rodrigo won the award of Best New Artist at the 64th Grammy Awards being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
AFP

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of Best New Artist at the 64th Grammy Awards

The 19-year-old first-time nominee has emerged as one of the front-runners for this year's Grammy Awards with seven nods related to her acclaimed debut album "Sour" and hits "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 u."

Rodrigo is the second-youngest singer to be nominated for the Grammys' "big four" awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was postponed from its original date in January to April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time that the US music industry's biggest event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, rather than its usual post in Los Angeles and New York.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

