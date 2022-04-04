News / World

Serbian President Vucic declares second mandate after elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared his convincing victory on Sunday in the first round of the presidential elections, securing another five-year term.

According to preliminary results of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) revealed by Vucic, he won between 59-and 61 percent in the elections, while the ruling SNS won 44 percent of parliamentary elections.

Vucic said that his results were based on the counted votes from 85 percent of polling stations. Serbian Republic Electoral Commission (RIK) announced that it will publish preliminary results on Monday.

Around 6.5 million registered voters casted ballots on Sunday to choose between eight presidential candidates, and 19 parties or coalitions for the parliament.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
