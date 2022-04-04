S. Korean president-elect nominates ex-PM as PM

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated former PM Han Duck-soo as the prime minister of his incoming government, the presidential transition team said on Monday.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the prime minister of his incoming government, the presidential transition team said on Monday.

Yoon, who will be sworn in as the country's 20th president on May 10, told a press conference on Sunday that Han extensively served in key positions of the government, irrespective of politics, thanks to the recognition of his ability and expertise.

Yoon said the nominee Han amassed an abundant experience and knowledge in economy, trade and diplomacy as a career economic bureaucrat.

Han, 72, held a number of high positions under the governments of both liberal and conservative presidents.

He served as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs under former liberal President Kim Dae-jung, as finance minister and prime minister under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, and as ambassador to the United States under former conservative President Lee Myung-bak.

The prime minister's nomination is subject to the parliamentary approval.