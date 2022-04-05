News / World

Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only after a peace treaty is ready, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our president," Peskov told a daily briefing.

"But we repeat once again that such a meeting is possible only after the text of the document is agreed upon," he said.

Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations aimed at finalizing a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
