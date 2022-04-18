News / World

EU to provide another 50m euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Moldova


The European Union is allocating a further 50 million euros (US$54.03 million) of humanitarian aid to people affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a EU statement issued on Sunday.

Some 45 million euros of the funding is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine, and 5 million euros to projects in neighboring Moldova, which has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the conflict.

The new funding, which brings the EU's total humanitarian aid funding in response to the conflict to 143 million euros, will address the most pressing humanitarian needs by providing emergency medical services, access to safe drinking water and hygiene, shelter and protection, cash assistance and support against gender-based violence, according to the statement.

"As heavy fighting and missile strikes continue to destroy critical civilian infrastructure, humanitarian needs in Ukraine remain extremely high," the EU said in the statement.

