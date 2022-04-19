News / World

Hepatitis of unknown origin in kids recorded in more countries

AFP
  22:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-19       0
Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in UK children, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US.
AFP
  22:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-19       0

Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in UK children, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the EU health agency said on Tuesday.

On Friday the World Health Organization said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and said it expected more cases in coming days.

Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of Alabama, it said.

"Investigations are ongoing in all countries reporting cases. At present, the exact cause of hepatitis in these children remains unknown," the ECDC said.

In most cases the children did not have a fever. But some of the cases in the UK were so severe that patients had to be transferred to specialist children's liver units, while six children had liver transplants, both the WHO and ECDC have said.

The infection mainly affected children aged under 10 and symptoms included jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The known hepatitis viruses, from A to E, have not been detected in the children, so British health authorities have examined a link to common viruses, or other possible causes like COVID-19, infections or environmental factors.

For the moment, investigators suspect that the likeliest cause is infection, the ECDC said.

"No link to the COVID-19 vaccine was identified and detailed information collected through a questionnaire to cases about food, drink and personal habits failed to identify any common exposure," the ECDC said.

Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency, a public health protection body, said on Friday that "normal hygiene measures" such as handwashing "help to reduce the spread of many of the infections that we are investigating".

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     