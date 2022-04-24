News / World

Leopard attacks policeman, sows panic in Iranian city

AFP
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-24       0
A leopard attacked a policeman in a city of northern Iran sparking panic among local residents Sunday before being captured, state media reported.
AFP
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-24       0

A leopard attacked a policeman in a city of northern Iran sparking panic among local residents Sunday before being captured, state media reported.

The animal "attacked and injured a policeman before fleeing towards a garden" in Ghaemshahr, said the environment protection spokesman of Mazandaran province, Kamyar Valipur, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

"The health situation of the policeman is stable," he said.

A video circulating on social media shows a leopard standing on the front side of an apartment building above a bank. Shortly after, panicked, the animal leaps to the ground and flees.

Terrified residents run amok in all directions while shouting, in the images.

The leopard was captured and transported to Semeskandeh wildlife refuge, in the same region, IRNA said.

According to Valipour, the province's environment department is investigating whether the animal entered the city from forested areas or was illegally kept in a local household.

Persian leopards are listed as an endangered species on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Many wild animals, including wolves and foxes, have been seen in urban areas in Iran in recent weeks, according to Hamshahri, the daily of Tehran's municipality.

The newspaper notably reported the sighting of a bear in the southern town of Marvdasht and a wolf attack on two elderly women in Khalkhal, northwest Iran.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     