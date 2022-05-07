News / World

S.Korea says DPRK fires short-range ballistic missile off east coast

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0
DPRK fired one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the missile, which was launched in waters off the DPRK's eastern coastal city of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is believed to be placed, at about 2:07 pm local time (0507 GMT) on Saturday.

The missile traveled about 600 km at an altitude of around 60 km. The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were analyzing further details, the JCS noted.

The JCS said the DPRK's repeated launches of ballistic missiles were an act of grave threats that damage peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community.

It urged the DPRK to immediately stop such act that was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The JCS said the South Korean military was closely monitoring relevant situations while maintaining a full readiness posture in preparation for possibly additional launches.

It came just three days after South Korea said the DPRK launched a ballistic missile into its eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

The DPRK has launched projectiles 15 times this year, saying it test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.

﻿
