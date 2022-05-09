News / World

Southern Mongolian province to plant 70 mln trees by 2030 to combat desertification

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
The southern Mongolian province of Umnugovi aims to plant at least 70 million trees by 2030 to combat desertification.
Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0

The southern Mongolian province of Umnugovi aims to plant at least 70 million trees by 2030 to combat desertification.

"Our province is planning to plant at least 70 million trees by 2030 within the framework of the 'Billion Trees' national tree-planting campaign initiated by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh," said Nasanbuyan Enkhbat, deputy governor of the province, on Monday.

The provincial governor's office is urging every household to plant at least nine trees and every organization at least 90.

Last year, Mongolia launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign as President Khurelsukh told the United Nations General Assembly that the campaign could combat climate change and desertification.

Almost 77 percent of Mongolian territory has been struck by desertification, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Umnugovi, located in the Gobi Desert region of southern Mongolia, is one of the provinces most affected by desertification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     