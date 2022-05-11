News / World

First President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88

Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, died at the age of 88, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
First President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88
AFP

In this file photo taken on January 29, 2014, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk addresses deputies during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev.

Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, died at the age of 88, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.

"Leonid Makarovych (Kravchuk) was a wise patriot of Ukraine, a truly historical figure in gaining our independence," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Kravchuk served as Ukrainian president between December 1991 and July 1994. Later, he served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the leader of parliamentary group Social Democratic Party of Ukraine.

Kravchuk was also honorary president of the Ukraine-China Friendship Society.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     