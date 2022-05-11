First President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88

Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, died at the age of 88, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.

AFP

"Leonid Makarovych (Kravchuk) was a wise patriot of Ukraine, a truly historical figure in gaining our independence," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Kravchuk served as Ukrainian president between December 1991 and July 1994. Later, he served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the leader of parliamentary group Social Democratic Party of Ukraine.

Kravchuk was also honorary president of the Ukraine-China Friendship Society.