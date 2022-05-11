News / World

Brussels plans to force web firms to fight child porn

AFP
  19:33 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
The European Commission proposed new rules on Wednesday to force online service providers to detect, report and remove child pornography from their networks.
AFP
  19:33 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0

The European Commission proposed new rules on Wednesday to force online service providers to detect, report and remove child pornography from their networks.

The plan calls for a European centre to combat child sexual abuse, based in The Hague and working with police agency Europol.

"We are failing to protect children today," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson warned.

In 2021, 85 million videos and photos involving abused minors were reported, according to data from the US Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"And that's just the tip of the iceberg," Johansson said.

As many as 95 percent of reports of illegal content involving child sexual abuse come from Facebook's social network and messenger system, but the problem is not limited to a single platform, the European Commission says.

Currently, internet service providers are attempting to control the spread of paedophile content on a voluntary basis. But Brussels now wants them to be more proactive in hunting out harmful content rather than investigating complaints.

The new rules will operate in parallel and in support of the regulation strategy in the EU's Digital Services Act, which will introduce big fines for firms that fail to act on illegal content.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     