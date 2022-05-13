News / World

This is the first image of Milky Way's black hole

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0
Black holes have long been a source of public fascination. The supermassive black hole in the dark center of the Milky Way galaxy has finally been captured in an image.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:01 UTC+8, 2022-05-13       0
This is the first image of Milky Way's black hole
Ti Gong

Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*)

The first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy has been revealed by astronomers.

Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), a black hole with a mass of 4 million suns, is approximately 27,000 light-years from Earth. It seems approximately the same size in the sky as a doughnut on the Moon.

The image was released by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of eight radio telescopes, on Thursday night, supporting Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity.

Three years have passed since EHT released the first image of M87*, the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Remarkably, the two black holes resemble one another, even though Sgr A* is 1,500 times smaller and less massive.

"We were stunned by how well the size of the ring with predictions from Einstein's General Theory of Relativity," said Geoffrey Bower, EHT Project Scientist.

"These unprecedented observations have greatly improved our understanding of what happens at the very center of our galaxy, and offer new insights on how these giant black holes interact with their surroundings," he added.

This is the first image of Milky Way's black hole
Ti Gong

Comparison between Sgr A* and M87*

Though Sgr A* is significantly closer to us, it took another three years for astronomers to capture its image.

Compared with Sgr A*, M87* is a steadier target. Where gas takes days to weeks to orbit the larger M87*, in the much smaller Sgr A* it completes an orbit in a few minutes.

"This means the brightness and pattern of the gas around Sgr A* was changing rapidly as the EHT Collaboration was observing it – a bit like trying to take a clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail," explained EHT scientist Chi-kwan Chan.

Next, EHT will analyze the contrasts between these two supermassive black holes to gather critical new clues about how this important process works, as well as test how gravity acts in these extreme situations more than ever before.

Besides, it is also planned to "film" these two black holes to gain more precise photographs, according to Shen Zhiqiang, head of the Shanghai observatory and EHT's coordinator in China.

He said China is preparing to establish its own submillimeter VLBI, an advanced astronomical interferometry used in radio astronomy, intending to join the global initiative of 24-hour constant observation of Sgr A*.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     