Turkey lays out demands as Finland, Sweden seek NATO membership

Turkey asked Sweden and Finland to stop supporting terrorists in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in NATO.
Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorists in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in NATO.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking with Turkish reporters after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, said Turkey was not threatening anybody or seeking leverage but speaking out especially about Sweden's support for the PKK Kurdish militant group. Ankara views the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Finland confirmed on Sunday that it would apply for NATO membership and Sweden is expected to follow suit, in response to Russia's attack of Ukraine. However Turkey's concerns may pose an obstacle as any decision on NATO enlargement requires unanimous approval by all 30 member states.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Huizhi
