News / World

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off

Reuters
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
The EU can limit the impact of high energy prices through joint gas purchases, potential use of windfall profits and a possible price cap if Russia cut gas supplies, the EC said.
Reuters
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0

The European Union can limit the impact of high energy prices through joint gas purchases, potential use of windfall profits and a possible price cap if Russia cut gas supplies, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

European energy prices hit record highs this year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier. That followed months of already high gas prices, caused by surging demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Union executive has presented its "REPowerEU" plan to end the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate use of renewable energy, but has also set out short-term options designed to limit harm to consumers.

The Commission said energy prices were likely to remain high for the next three years, particularly so for the rest of 2022.

A number of the European Union's 27 members have taken steps to reduce energy bills and the Commission said it would allow certain measures through next winter, when energy demand surges.

These include regulations to limit prices for end-consumers, possible liquidity support for traders and energy companies and joint EU gas buying, designed to ensure competitive prices.

For electricity, EU members could use windfall profits of power generators to support consumers, extend regulated retail prices for smaller companies and introduce fuel subsidies in regions with limited interconnections.

If Russia cuts gas supply to the EU, the Commission would seek to coordinate a reduction of demand, including less affected members lowering their gas demand for the benefit of more affected EU countries.

It might also introduce an "administrative cap" on the gas price, limited to the duration of the emergency, a move that would require new legislation.

The Commission said it will seek endorsement of its proposals by EU governments, call on them to accelerate their preparations in case of reduced Russian gas supply and will look into adjusting the electricity market.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     