News / World

Netherlands confirms first monkeypox case

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0
The Netherlands confirmed its first monkeypox case on Friday and more cases are expected following similar instances in other parts of Europe, Dutch health experts have said.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0

The Netherlands confirmed its first monkeypox case on Friday and more cases are expected following similar instances in other parts of Europe, Dutch health experts have said.

"After the weekend, we will give an update on any new infections that have become known," said researchers from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

"In recent days it was already known that several people in Europe tested positive for this disease," said the institute, noting there are cases in Portugal, Britain and Belgium, among others.

Monkeypox is a poxvirus, which primarily occurs in countries in West Africa and Central Africa. The virus is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, but humans can also get the virus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash typically develops. The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     