News / World

Indonesia summons Britain's envoy over rainbow flag

AFP
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Indonesia summoned Britain's ambassador on Monday over an LGBTQ flag displayed at the UK embassy.
AFP
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Indonesia summons Britain's envoy over rainbow flag

The British embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, posts a picture on its Instagram account four days ago which shows a rainbow flag alongside the Union Jack.

Indonesia summoned Britain's ambassador on Monday over an LGBTQ flag displayed at the UK embassy, with Jakarta calling on foreign envoys to respect local sensitivities in a country where same-sex relationships remain taboo.

Gay sex is legal in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation, except in one province, but there is widespread discrimination against the LGBTQ community and some gay Indonesians have been arrested under an anti-pornography law.

The embassy last week posted a picture on Instagram of a rainbow flag on its premises to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. It was accompanied by a message of support for LGBTQ rights.

A backlash ensued among conservative Indonesians online in response to the social media post and on Monday Jakarta's foreign ministry summoned British ambassador Owen Jenkins to explain.

"The action, along with the publication (of the picture) through the official social media account of the British embassy, is highly insensitive," ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP on Monday.

"The ministry would like to remind foreign envoys to respect the sensitivity of cultural and religious values," he added.

The embassy did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Influential conservatives had chastised the embassy for flying the rainbow flag alongside the UK's Union Flag.

The chairman of Indonesia's top Islamic scholars body, the Indonesian Ulema Council, said the diplomatic mission was disrespectful for openly supporting LGBTQ rights.

"We must reprimand them that as a guest, one must know their place and understand the norms in the country where they're at," Cholil Nafis wrote to his 68,000 Twitter followers on Saturday.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in Indonesia's conservative province of Aceh, where they can result in public flogging under local Islamic law.

Though tolerated elsewhere in the country, the LGBTQ community has faced growing pressure on their rights and freedoms.

Islamists and conservative lawmakers have tried to criminalize same-sex relationships and openly gay people often face discrimination.

Conversion therapy including exorcism to "cure" homosexuality is still common and gay sex is prohibited in the military.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     