China hits back at Biden's Taiwan defense comments

China on Monday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and decisive opposition" to the comments made by United States President Joe Biden earlier in the day on the Taiwan issue.

Biden said at a press conference in Tokyo where he met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily if China attempted to take control of the island by force.

"China leaves no space for compromises or concessions on issues of core interest to the country in terms of its sovereign and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing.

Taiwan is an indivisible part of China, and Taiwan issues are purely those of China's domestic politics that defy any interference of external forces, he stressed.

"No one should underestimate the staunch resolution, unswerving willpower and strong capability of the Chinese people to defend the sovereign and territorial integrity of their own country, or risk standing opposite to 1.4 billion Chinese people," Wang noted.

China urges the US to concretely stick to the One China principle and the three joint communiques issued by the two countries as well as its promise not to support secessionist forces in Taiwan so as not to send wrong signals to the secessionists or cause serious damages to the stability of the Taiwan Strait as well as China-US relations, he said.

"China will definitely take decisive actions to defend its sovereignty and security interests, and you can mark our words."

