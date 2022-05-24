News / World

Walmart says expanding its deliveries by drone

AFP
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Walmart said it's dramatically ramping up its drone deliveries, expanding the airborne service to six states by year-end with the potential to deliver 1 million packages annually.
AFP
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0

US retail giant Walmart said Tuesday it is dramatically ramping up its drone deliveries, expanding the airborne service to six states by year-end with the potential to deliver 1 million packages annually.

The delivery network will broaden to 34 sites by the end of the year, "providing the potential to reach 4 million US households" in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia, David Guggina, Walmart's senior vice president of innovation and automation, said in a statement.

"This provides us the ability to deliver over 1 million packages by drone in a year."

Walmart customers who order goods between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm and pay a delivery fee of US$3.99 per order can have them delivered by air in as quickly as half an hour, the company said.

Each delivery can weigh a maximum of 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms). Tens of thousands of products are compatible with the service, including medicines, diapers and hot dog buns, according to Walmart.

The retail behemoth is using devices and technology from DroneUp, a start-up in which Walmart has invested.

Each participating store will house a drone delivery hub with a team of pilots cleared by the US Federal Aviation Administration to operate the unmanned aircraft.

By 2020, Walmart had announced a partnership with DroneUp as well as Flytrex and Zipline. Several projects have emerged, but their scale has remained limited until now.

By significantly accelerating its efforts, Walmart is seeking to position itself as a leader in the drone delivery market, a sector coveted by several major American operations including Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet and even shipping giant UPS.

Arkansas-based Walmart says it can strongly compete in the drone market due to a singular and major advantage: about 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of one of the nation's 4,700 Walmart stores.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Alphabet
Google
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     