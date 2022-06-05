At least 3 dead, 10 more injured in Philadelphia shooting

At least three people were killed and more than 10 others injured late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd in downtown Philadelphia.

At least three people were killed and more than 10 others injured late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd in downtown Philadelphia, the largest city in the eastern US state of Pennsylvania.

According to local media outlet WPVI-TV, the shooting happened shortly before midnight Saturday when police on patrol heard numerous gunshots from South Street.

The victims killed included two men and a woman, and all three suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A police officer responding to the scene saw a male firing into a crowd of people and then shot at the suspect, Police Inspector D. F. Pace told reporters, adding that it is unclear if the shooter was hit.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," said Pace.

The conditions of those injured in the shooting remain unknown.

Philadelphia police on Twitter asked people to avoid the surrounding area.