S. Korea, US fire ballistic missiles in response to N. Korea tests

The Republic of Korea and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles on Monday in response to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's weapons tests the previous day, Seoul's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the allies launched the ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile at targets in the East Sea in the early morning.

The 10-minute volley comes a day after North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles following a South Korea-US joint military exercise involving a US aircraft carrier.

Monday's launches mark the second such joint show of force by the allies under South Korea's new hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed a tougher stance against Pyongyang.

Last month, Seoul and Washington carried out combined launches after Pyongyang fired three ballistic missiles – including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile – in their first such joint move since 2017.

Pyongyang has doubled down on upgrading its weapons program, with officials and analysts warning that it is preparing to carry out a fresh nuclear test.

North Korea has carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range.

