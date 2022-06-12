Putin signs law on non-compliance with ECHR decisions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law on non-compliance by Russia with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law on non-compliance by Russia with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Kremlin said on Saturday.

In accordance with the law, Russia will not abide by the ECHR rulings adopted after March 15, when the country announced its exit from the Council of Europe.

Besides, compensations assessed by the ECHR will be made only in rubles and transferred only to accounts in Russian banks.

The bill was approved by the Federation Council, or the upper house of Russian parliament, on Wednesday.