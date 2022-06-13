News / World

Thailand's COVID-19 cases hit 13-month low

Thailand on Monday reported 1,801 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest figure in nearly 13 months, as the country is in the midst of fully reopening to international tourists.
With the latest daily infections, Thailand's total caseload has passed 4.48 million since the start of the pandemic. The country recorded 15 new fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 30,349.

To boost its tourism-reliant economy, Thailand has further eased its border control since June 1. The authorities are considering scrapping Thailand Pass, a pre-entry approval system for foreign visitors.

The southeast Asian nation has managed to achieve a significant vaccination rate and reduced levels of severe illness and deaths caused by COVID-19.

As of Sunday, around 87.1 percent of the country's nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 41.6 percent had received booster shots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
