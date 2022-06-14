News / World

Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a tweet on Monday that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time
Imaginechina

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference about firearm-control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on May 30, 2022.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a tweet on Monday that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau said that he would be following public health guidelines and isolating himself.

"I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated. And if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our health care system, each other, and ourselves," he said.

Last week Trudeau traveled to the US city of Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, meeting a number of top officials, including US President Joe Biden.

According to the prime minister's official website, Trudeau was back in the national capital region for personal issues on Sunday and previously scheduled for private meetings on Monday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in late January and is triple vaccinated.

The prime minister previously reported being exposed to the virus on two occasions: in March 2020, he went into a 14-day isolation after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, and in late December 2021 he announced he was testing regularly and self-monitoring after some members of his staff and security detail tested positive. Two of his sons also tested positive at that time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     