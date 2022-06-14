EU signs deal with Bavarian Nordic for delivery of monkeypox vaccine

The European Commission on Tuesday said it had signed a deal with Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO for the delivery of around 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

The agreement marks the first time that the EU budget is used for the direct purchase of vaccines and would make the shots rapidly available to all EU member states, Norway and Iceland, the commission said.

Around 900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 EU countries, Norway and Iceland since May 18.