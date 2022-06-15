News / World

Australia lifts mask mandate for airports amid rising COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:29 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0
The Australian government has acknowledged the recommendation that mask-wearing will no longer be mandated in airport terminals but still be required on all flights.
Xinhua
  10:29 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0

The Australian government has acknowledged the recommendation that mask-wearing will no longer be mandated in airport terminals but still be required on all flights.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the federal government announced that, on the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the mask mandate in airport terminals will be lifted from Saturday.

But travelers will still be required to wear masks on planes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The AHPPC said it did not consider the mask mandate in airports to be "proportionate" amid relaxed mask rules in most other environments across the country.

However, the AHPPC "continues to strongly recommend" continued mask-wearing in airport terminals and other indoor settings, especially where physical distancing is not possible.

"The government notes the AHPPC has strongly recommended Australians continue to wear masks as a key measure to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and influenza," the government statement said.

"Masks help us protect the most vulnerable in our community who are unable to get vaccinated and people who have a higher risk of developing severe illness," it said.

The announcement came when the nation's COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

On Wednesday morning, Australia reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 40 deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     