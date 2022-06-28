Over 40 people found dead inside 18-wheeler in Texas

More than 40 people were found dead on Monday inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, US state of Texas, local media reported.

AFP

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, according to the reports.

Forty-six suspected undocumented migrants died from heat in the 18-wheeler, said the reports, citing local fire department authorities.

About 15 others were rescued and transported to area hospitals. At least five of them were in critical conditions, said the reports.