UK orders Heathrow airport to cut landing fees

AFP
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Britain's aviation regulator on Tuesday ordered London Heathrow airport to cut landing fees, in the hope that airlines will reduce fares.
Bucking the trend of higher costs as inflation soars, the Civil Aviation Authority said Heathrow must cut charges as air traffic demand recovers.

"Today's announcement is about doing the right thing for consumers," CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement.

In final proposals, the watchdog said the price per passenger would gradually fall 13 percent to £26.31 (US$32.30) by 2026.

Landing charges paid by airlines to Heathrow are generally included in air fares.

"Heathrow is among the most expensive airports in the world for its charges to airlines," the CAA added.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the "proposal will only result in passengers getting a worse experience at Heathrow as investment in service dries up".

Heathrow, along with the global aviation sector, suffered huge losses during pandemic lockdowns.

Demand is recovering however following the lifting of Covid travel restrictions.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
