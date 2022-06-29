News / World

2 charged in connection with dead migrants found in Texas truck

Two Mexican nationals were charged in US federal court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly human smuggling attempt in which at least 51 people perished.
Cross and candles are kept at the spot where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside in San Antonio, Texas, on June 28.

Two Mexican nationals were charged in US federal court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly human smuggling attempt in which at least 51 people perished after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas.

The two Mexican defendants, who were arrested following Monday's incident, were charged with possessing firearms while in the United States illegally, according to court documents and US authorities.

The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, were discovered on the outskirts of the south Texas city, where temperatures swelled to a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, in one of the deadliest human trafficking tragedies in recent history.

Authorities called to the scene found the truck parked next to railroad tracks, with bodies inside the vehicle and strewn over a couple of blocks, after the rear door of the trailer had been opened, a local law enforcement official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Local and US authorities said there were no signs of water and no visible working air conditioning inside the truck. Officials said there were "stacks of bodies" and that some of the migrants were hot to the touch.

