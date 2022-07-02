News / World

Death toll in India's massive landslide rises to 27, search operations continue

Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0
The death toll in the massive landslide in India's northeastern state of Manipur rose to 27 on Saturday, state-run broadcaster All India Radio said.
Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0

The death toll in the massive landslide in India's northeastern state of Manipur rose to 27 on Saturday, state-run broadcaster All India Radio said.

The landslide on Thursday hit Tupul yard railway construction camp in Noney district, where some Territorial Army (TA) men were guarding a major railway line construction site.

"In Manipur, with six more bodies of army personnel found this morning from the debris of landslides in Noney district, the number of dead has gone up to 27," the broadcaster said.

The dead have been identified as TA personnel and some civilians who were working near the railways.

Rescue operations for the missing continued for the third straight day, with a fresh landslide reported from the spot on Saturday morning that caused no damage so far.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh described the landslide as the worst incident in the state's history.

A Through-Wall Imaging Radar was also sent to the site to detect personnel buried under the debris.

The landslide has completely blocked a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Officials said the landslide has created a dam-like water body that is likely to inundate low-lying areas once the debris is removed.

The local administration has issued an advisery to the people living in the low-lying areas, asking them to prepare for evacuation in case there is more rainfall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     