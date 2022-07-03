News / World

France-based British theatre legend Peter Brook dies aged 97: source

AFP
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
The France-based British theatre director Peter Brook has died aged 97, a source said Sunday.
AFP
  19:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
France-based British theatre legend Peter Brook dies aged 97: source
AFP

In this file photo taken on September 5, 2012, theatre and film director Peter Brook poses during the photocall of "The tightrope" during the 69th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.

The France-based British theatre director Peter Brook, who revolutionized the stage with radical interpretations of the classics before returning drama to its simplest roots, has died aged 97, a source said Sunday.

Brook, born in the UK but resident in France for decades, died on Saturday, a source close to the director, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

He also won renown for his iconic 1963 film version of the novel "Lord of the Flies" about schoolboys who are marooned on an island and descend into savagery.

Brook rose to fame in the UK as a young director who put a radical, and sometimes bloody, spin on classics including the works of Shakespeare, working with actors who would later become themselves legends.

But his methods underwent a gradual transformation after moving to France in the early 1970s, reducing theatre to pure simplicity and often influenced by eastern traditions.

"Peter Brook gave us the most beautiful silences in the theatre, but this last silence is infinitely sad," said French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak on Twitter.

"With him, the stage was stripped back to its most alive intensity. He bequeathed so much to us," she added, saying he would remain "forever the soul" of the Bouffes du Nord theatre in northern Paris where his work was based.

Simon McBurney, founder and artistic director of London's Theatre de Complicite which has been highly influenced by the methods of Brook, hailed him on Twitter as a "visionary, provocateur, prophet, trickster and friend".

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     