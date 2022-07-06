News / World

China criticizes U.S. attempt to ban Dutch chipmaking tech exports to China

Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday censured the United States for pushing a Dutch supplier to stop selling chipmaking gear to China.
Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday censured the United States for pushing a Dutch supplier to stop selling chipmaking gear to China, calling the US moves a typical example of "tech-terrorism."

Zhao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query on reports that the US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling mainstream technology, the most advanced systems, or DUV to China.

"It is another example of the United States abusing its national power and relying on technological hegemony to engage in coercive diplomacy," Zhao said.

Zhao said that in the current context of globalization, the United States has repeatedly politicized, instrumentalized and ideologically oriented on technology and economic and trade issues, and imposed "technological blockades" on other countries, which will only make these countries realize that relying solely on the United States for technology will not work.

"This will also prompt countries to accelerate their realization of scientific and technological independence and self-reliance," the spokesperson added.

Zhao also said he hopes that relevant parties will uphold objective and impartial positions, proceed according to their own long-term interests and the principle of a fair and just market, and make decisions independently.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
ASML
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     