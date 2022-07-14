News / World

Ukraine, Russia make some progress at talks on grain exports: Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have made some progress at the talks on grain exports in Istanbul that also involved representatives of Turkey and the United Nations.
AFP

This handout photograph taken and released on July 13, 2022, by Turkish Defence Ministry press office shows delegations of the United Nations (UN), Turkey, Ukraine and Russian during their four-party meeting in Istanbul.

Ukraine and Russia have made some progress at the talks on grain exports in Istanbul that also involved representatives of Turkey and the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian delegation informed me that there is some progress. We will agree on the details with the UN secretary-general in the coming days," Zelensky was quoted as saying by his press service.

Ukraine is making significant efforts to restore the supplies of food to the global market, he said.

Earlier in the day, delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey met with a UN delegation in Istanbul to find ways to export Ukrainian grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to the global market.

