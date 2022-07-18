Second Monkeypox case reported in India: government

The second Monkeypox case was detected in India on Monday in its southern state of Kerala, confirmed an official in the state's health department.

The 31-year-old male patient is said to be a native of the Kannur district and is undergoing treatment at a government medical facility there.

"He arrived from Dubai on July 13. The patient's health condition is satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under observation," said the official.

The country's first Monkeypox case was also detected in Kerala four days ago. The infected person was a traveler from the UAE and had reached the state on July 12.

After the detection of the first Monkeypox case, the federal government rushed a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors to the state to help investigating the outbreak, and initiate requisite public health measures.

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the second Monkeypox case was confirmed after his samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune city.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has intensified the preventive measures against the disease.