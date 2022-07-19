News / World

World Youth Development Forum to be held in China

The World Youth Development Forum will be held online and offline from July 21 to 23, with nearly 2,000 youth representatives from over 100 countries to attend the conference, according to the event organizer.

Initiated by the All-China Youth Federation, the forum will see attendees discussing topics such as employment and entrepreneurship, climate change and green development, digital economy, and high-quality education.

The forum is aimed at building cross-regional, cross-industry and cross-sector exchange and cooperation platforms in an effort to build global development partnerships involving international organizations, government agencies, youth organizations, young leaders and people from all walks of life.

The forum will have keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, case studies and online discussions under the theme "For a Shared Future: Promoting Sustainable Development with the Youth and for the Youth."

