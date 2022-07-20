News / World

Raisi, Putin vow to expand Iran-Russia cooperation, ensure regional security

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held talks on Tuesday, agreeing to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0
Raisi, Putin vow to expand Iran-Russia cooperation, ensure regional security
AFP

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin before a trilateral meeting with the Turkish President in Tehran on July 19, 2022.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held talks on Tuesday, agreeing to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation to ensure security in the region.

The meeting was held following Putin's arrival in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon for participation in a trilateral meeting with Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issue of Syria later in the day, according to a report by the Iranian presidency's website.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations, which have improved significantly following the start of the Raisi administration, expressing satisfaction with the leap in ties, particularly, in the economic, security, infrastructure, energy, trade and industry sectors, the report noted.

The two presidents also expressed determination to continue the path of further strengthening bilateral relations.

Lauding the joint achievements in the fight against terrorism, Raisi and Putin highlighted the necessity of enhancing cooperation in regional and transregional areas, noting that they are determined to help ensure security in the region's "independent states."

Describing the two countries' will to expand bilateral relations as "remarkable," Raisi said that, after his meetings with Putin in Moscow in late January and Ashgabat in late June, the Iran-Russia cooperation has kept reflecting a growing trend which needs to be further reinforced.

On the "successful" bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Syria, the Iranian president said such collaborations "prepare the ground for improving regional security and stability."

He added that Iran and Russia have proved their honesty and strong will in combating terrorism through cooperation to this end.

For his part, Putin said the cooperation between Russia and Iran has increased in different sectors, particularly in the area of international security, adding that both sides have a very big share of the efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     