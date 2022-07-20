Portugal to remain in 'alert situation' for wildfires

Portugal will remain in its "alert situation" until Thursday as the risk of wildfires continues amid the heatwave and drought that have been plaguing the country since early July.

AFP

The Portuguese government declared an "alert situation" on July 8, as wildfires raged across the country, causing deaths and injuries.

The minister said the country now stands at the lowest level of response as temperatures have dropped and humidity increased in recent days, but there may be an upsurge in temperatures during this weekend, calling for a new assessment.

The "alert situation" requires "actions that could put populations at risk" to be limited and all conditions created to guarantee the mobilization of resources when necessary.

Three people have been killed, 223 others injured and 1,055 displaced from their homes as hundreds of wild fires have troubled the country since the beginning of July, according to the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.