Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new president of Sri Lanka in a vote in parliament on Wednesday.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Wickremesinghe has won the vote with 134 votes.

The election occurred after a vote was called in parliament following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency last week.