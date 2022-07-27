News / World

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline remains at 40% capacity, supply to be cut further

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
Gas flows from Russia to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at around 40 percent capacity for the time being.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0

Gas flows from Russia to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at around 40 percent capacity for the time being, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) said in its daily gas update on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian energy company Gazprom said it would further reduce natural gas flows via the pipeline to 20 percent from Wednesday onwards citing the delayed return of a turbine that was being serviced in Canada. Gas deliveries from Russia via Nord Stream 1 had just resumed after ten-day maintenance.

"We have taken note of the announcement. We are monitoring the situation very closely in close cooperation with the Federal Network Agency and the so-called Gas Crisis Team," a spokesperson of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) said in a statement on Monday.

"According to our information, there is no technical reason for a reduction in supplies," the spokesperson said. "The conditions for approval under sanctions law for the delivery of the turbine in question have been met."

Germany's gas intake had been significantly reduced during the temporary halt to Russian gas supplies via Nord Stream 1. Filling requirements for the country's gas storage facilities were recently tightened as the government is aiming to reach 95 percent of capacity by early November.

The country's network agency warned that it would be unlikely to achieve the target "without additional measures." Germany's gas storage facilities are currently filled to around 66 percent of capacity.

Germany has already launched numerous structural measures to "reduce dependence on Russian gas and strengthen security of supply." These include developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, filling gas storage facilities as well as measures to reduce gas consumption in the electricity sector and industry, according to the BMWK.

"Gas consumption must continue to fall, and the storage facilities must become full. We should join forces to work on this," Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said last week.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Gazprom
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     