Death toll from lightning strike near White House rises to three

The death toll from the lightning strike near the White House Thursday evening has risen to three.
Washington, D.C. police told reporters on Friday afternoon that a 29-year-old man died from his injuries caused by the lightning strike in Lafayette Square just north of the White House.

An elderly couple from Wisconsin, both in their 70s, also succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the other individual who was injured alongside the three victims has not been released.

Emergency personnel previously said all four involved in the incident "had critical life-threatening injuries."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on Friday, saying that they are "saddened by the tragic loss of life" after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park.

"Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives," the statement read.

The United States has seen at least 12 lightning fatalities so far this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

"This is a sad reminder that you should never shelter under a tree when thunderstorms approach," the organization tweeted on Friday.

