Chinese embassy confirms 2nd citizen killed in Seoul heavy rain
14:06 UTC+8, 2022-08-10 0
The Chinese embassy in South Korea has confirmed a second Chinese citizen was killed during Monday's heavy rain in the Seoul metropolitan area.
Nine people have been confirmed dead so far. Seven others are still missing and 17 were injured.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
