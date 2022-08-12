Fast statistics: Building a Sino-Indonesia community with a shared future

Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, the first HSR adopting Chinese standards outside China, is expected to be launched next year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reached a series of important common understandings on bilateral relations and on international and regional issues of mutual interest at the end of last month in Beijing.

The two sides have decided to fulfill the responsibilities of major developing countries, follow true multilateralism, uphold open regionalism, and contribute Oriental wisdom and Asia's input to the world peace.