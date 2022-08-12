News / World

Northeast Japan braces for further downpours as Typhoon Meari approaches

Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0
Japan's weather agency said on Friday that further downpours were expected in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Akita.
Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0

Japan's weather agency said on Friday that further downpours were expected in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Akita.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), rain clouds developed over the two northeastern prefectures overnight into Friday owing to a low-pressure system approaching.

Weather officials said the accumulated amounts of rainfall since Monday through Friday in some of the northeastern regions have been as much as two times higher than the average amount for the month of August.

Landslide alerts have been issued for the two prefectures, as well as Iwate Prefecture, as a result of the deluge and the further downpours expected, the JMA said.

Up to 120 millimeters of rain is expected in the northeastern region of Tohoku, in the 24 hours through Saturday noon, while a further 50 to 100 millimeters of rain could fall in the 24-hour period through Sunday noon, the weather agency said.

In addition, the JMA also warned of possible landslides and flooding in low-lying areas as Typhoon Meari moves northwards in the seas south of Japan.

Typhoon Meari, the eighth of the season, is on course to hit the Pacific side of eastern Japan on August 13, the weather agency said.

The JMA said between 200 to 300 mm of rain could hit the Tokai region, while 100 to 150 mm is expected to drench the Kanto-Koshin region, over the next 24 hours.

Meari was upgraded to typhoon from a tropical storm on Friday morning, the weather agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     