News / World

Sri Lanka to issue longer visas to tourists

Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry has decided to issue longer visas for tourists arriving in the country in order to revive the crisis-hit tourism industry.
Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0

Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry has decided to issue longer visas for tourists arriving in the country in order to revive the crisis-hit tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, a senior official from the ministry said Monday.

The official told Xinhua that following a proposal submitted to the Cabinet last week, the tourism ministry would soon permit tourist visas for up to 180 days for those who apply via Electronic Travel Authorization from the existing 30 days, whilst allowing single entry visa travelers to stay up to 270 days.

Multiple entry visas could also be extended for a year, which was previously limited to only 90 days.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been facing obstacles in recent months due to a severe fuel shortage and the worsening economic crisis.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's major foreign currency earners. However, the sector has also been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     