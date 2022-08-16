News / World

US defense chief contracts COVID-19 for 2nd time

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days," Austin, 69, said in a statement announcing the latest infection.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the second time that the US defense chief has contracted the coronavirus.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days," Austin, 69, said in a statement announcing the latest infection.

Austin, who was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, said his last in-person contact with US President Joe Biden was on July 29, and that he "will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home."

Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in early January this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     