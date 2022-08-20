News / World

2 dead, 27 missing after fishing boats sink off Bangladesh amid storm

Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0
Rescuers were searching waters off the Bangladesh on Saturday for 27 people missing after at least 13 fishing boats sank in rough sea, authorities said.
Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0

Rescuers were searching waters off the Bangladesh on Saturday for 27 people missing after at least 13 fishing boats sank in rough sea, authorities said.

Amid a heavy storm in the Bay of Bengal, a boat carrying 18 fishermen sank off Hatia on Friday in Bangladesh's Noakhali district, some 158 km southeast of capital Dhaka.

"Two fishermen died after the fishing boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Hatia upazila (sub-district) of Noakhali Friday due to inclement sea weather," Nizamuddin Ahmad, Hatia administration chief told Xinhua on Saturday over mobile phone.

He said 14 fishermen were rescued alive from the fishing boat and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

"Two fishermen still remained missing," he said, adding that a search is underway for the missing fishermen in the sea.

In Patuakhali district, some 204 km south of the capital Dhaka, at least 11 fishing boats capsized at different points of the Bay of Bengal due to the rough weather on Friday.

"At least 14 fishermen are still missing," Mohammad Shahidullah, the district's police chief, told Xinhua on Saturday.

He said police, coast guard and locals were conducting operations in search of the missing people.

Ansar Uddin Mollah, president of Patuakhali's Alipur-Kuakata fish traders' association, told journalists that 54 fishermen of the boats were rescued by other vessels in the vicinity.

Also amid the heavy storm in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, a boat carrying 19 fishermen sank off Nazirartek Channel in the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar district, some 400 km southeast of capital Dhaka.

"Eight crew members were rescued alive, and a maritime search is ongoing for the 11 other crew members still missing in the Bay of Bengal," Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Cox's Bazar district's additional superintendent of police told Xinhua.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised all the fishing vessels in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea to take shelter immediately.

It also advised the maritime ports to hoist the local cautionary signal 3 to alert vessels of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has moved west-northwestward and intensified into a deep depression, the department said in a bulletin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     